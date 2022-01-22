Huge lorry queues building up at the Port of Dover have been blamed “entirely” on extra controls which have come into force from Brexit, and it is only going to get worse

It comes as National Highways rejected claims they deliberately switched off traffic cameras showing Brexit-related lorry queues.

The government company released a comment following backlash on Twitter.

One person tweeted: “THIS IS INSANE… 17km Brexit lorry queue on the M20, but the government have seemingly turned off the traffic cameras so you can’t see it!!”

Actor David Schneider shared his tweet, added: “If you want to know how the sunlit uplands are looking they’re literally turning off cameras on the M20 so people can’t see the damage.”

9km growing queue at the moment ..anything on your TV over there? pic.twitter.com/oRwg6UiHlG — Michael M. 🇨🇭🇳🇴🇮🇸🇱🇮🇬🇧 (@vivamjm) January 20, 2022

This was road into #Dover on Wednesday. This horrendous queue of Lorries went on for so long, I got bored of filming..

I really feel so bad for the drivers, stuck in the dimlit shitlands of pro-#Brexit #Kent pic.twitter.com/epVC3NdWrq — ExiledOne (@Exiled_B) January 21, 2022

Going to get worse?

Sadly it looks like it will be getting worse later this year.

At the end of September, the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) comes into effect, reports ITV news.

Passengers from non-EU countries will have to carry out biometric checks at the border.

If you think the queues at Dover are bad now – well you ain't see nothing. Come September, the EU Entry/Exit System (EES) begins and Brits entering France will have to have biometric checks at the border. Enjoy! — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 22, 2022

“I’m worried about EES,” says Doug Bannister, the chief executive of the Port of Dover.

“It works great at airports, where you have single passengers presenting themselves one at a time in an orderly fashion in a nice well-lit hall.

“Where it doesn’t work here, is there is no process, no technology, no design for a car-load of passengers transiting a busy ferry terminal on a dark stormy night. It just doesn’t not exist.”

Between them, the Channel Tunnel and Port of Dover carry more than 30 million passengers a year.

They also account for more than £260 billion of trade. 59% of all trade in goods between the UK and the EU.

“All the dire predictions of what would happen in a hard Brexit scenario didn’t happen,” says Mr Bannister.

“Now what’s at stake though is a repeat of that. EES could create the same challenges.”

Reactions

The queues going into Dover are horrendous, Kent is officially a lorry park, drivers/goods stranded at the border, yet there is a news blackout on this, it's as if the MSM are afraid of pointing out the lies, the #Brexit lies should by rights lead to the collapse of this govt.. — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) January 21, 2022

Alexa, Do people living in failing states have to find out about what’s happening in their country from foreign media? #BrexitReality #WorldBeatingTrafficJams #Kent https://t.co/CwbpOpe5Hb — Emma Wallis 💙 #FBPE #FBPA #FBPPR #RejoinEU (@Emma__Wallis) January 21, 2022

Growing HGV tailbacks on the approach to Dover



That's odd, usually, when there are problems in Kent, Nigel Farage is all over the story pic.twitter.com/VvJOqC0w6k — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) January 21, 2022

Kent highways dept have vacancies for 2 Brexit voters to pick up bottles of piss and bags of shit alongside the M20. #Brexitbonuses — veryfishy (@kevinfisher3) January 22, 2022

How long until portable toilets are out on the A20 ? There are NO facilities for drivers waiting for hours . Forced to piss in bottles like animals . — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) January 21, 2022

I suspect some of the CCTV has gone the way of the current (non) live pictures of the massive Brexit caused queues in Kent. The media think because they’re being tougher than usual on the Government over parties that they can easy ride them elsewhere. Scandalous that the Qs 1/2 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 21, 2022

I wonder if Kent, the garden of England, that voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU, is enjoying being England's lorry park and toilet stop? #BrexitShambles #RejoinEU — RV ❤🇪🇺 #FBFE #FBPA #GTTO #BLM #freenazanin (@RaVe_74) January 21, 2022

