Nigel Farage has been at it again.
This time he has been slammed for a video of him visiting a memorial for the Queen where it appears he is smoking while giving an emotive address.
The video sees Farage at Green Park, London, where flowers have been laid for the deceased monarch.
During his piece to camera smoke appears in the clip, leading people to conclude he must have kept a cigarette just out of shot.
Given the nature of the topic, many people thought it was ‘disrespectful’ that he could be smoking around the memorial.
He also shared this video:
However, his previous comments about Charles have been shared on social media.
Here is what he said about the new King in June.
Watch
Reactions
His cheeky cig wasn’t missed:
The internet never forgets.
