Nigel Farage has been at it again.

This time he has been slammed for a video of him visiting a memorial for the Queen where it appears he is smoking while giving an emotive address.

The video sees Farage at Green Park, London, where flowers have been laid for the deceased monarch.

During his piece to camera smoke appears in the clip, leading people to conclude he must have kept a cigarette just out of shot.

Given the nature of the topic, many people thought it was ‘disrespectful’ that he could be smoking around the memorial.

He also shared this video:

God Save The King. pic.twitter.com/OjG8aL7Mlr — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 19, 2022

However, his previous comments about Charles have been shared on social media.

Here is what he said about the new King in June.

Unless Prince Charles wants to destroy the monarchy he had better shut up fast.https://t.co/2zSHCXxGYt — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 10, 2022

Watch

Do your bit today. pic.twitter.com/MmcqlwL59I — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 19, 2022

Reactions

His cheeky cig wasn’t missed:

1.

Let's not be hasty. It might not be a cig. It might simply be that his pants are still on fire following an earlier broadcast. — Chris Kehoe (@MrKehoe79) September 19, 2022

2.

You're the has been, now put out the cigarette and stop kissing your own ass! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 19, 2022

3.

Do your bit, sod off & take your cigarette w/ you! 🚬 https://t.co/bh9ljtYNzC — Nikki '78 🏖☀️ (@80sretro215) September 20, 2022

4.

Nigel, your words are from a pretender! And think we didn’t notice the cigarette burning? Beyond belief, ah, from you not! And I’m a smoker. At least try & do something to improve your low image. https://t.co/QKMK97Q3Ff — John Cowley (@JohnCowley9) September 19, 2022

5.

Hear hear Nigel. I'll be doing my bit by smoking a fag whilst telling people to do their bit. https://t.co/8y4cRT487r — The Parody Office of Henry G Darren (@HenryGDarren1) September 19, 2022

6.

The internet never forgets.

