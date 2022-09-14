Glasgow Rangers football club are set to defy UEFA’s ban on national anthems ahead of their clash with Napoli.

They are expected to play ‘God Save the King’ before kick-off in their Champions League group stage game to despite the sport’s governing body outlawing it.

UEFA statement said: “There will be no anthems played — this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem — on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday.”

Responding to the news that UEFA don’t allow national anthems to be played, in spite of the Queen’s death, Nigel Farage tweeted: “Time we threatened to leave European football. Without us they would be nothing.”

His previous comments about keeping politics out of football have resurfaced on the Grieve Watch Twitter account.

Farage looking stupid? Never…

Nigel Farage has some strong views about keeping politics out of football. I'd love to see a debate between him and Nigel Farage who's so pro politics in football that he thinks we should withdraw from international competitions if they don't include politics. pic.twitter.com/2FUz4GMpMB — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) September 14, 2022

Nigel Farage is urging British clubs to leave European football because 'without us they would be nothing'. Real Madrid, Bayern München, Ajax Amsterdam and and AC Milan may have words to say about that. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) September 14, 2022

Hey nigel weren't you the one told us keep #politics out of #football & complained about football players taking the knee. Last time we had a kinda #brexit from Europe how did that work out again?? — OneClubSince1888 (@1888_Celticbhoy) September 14, 2022

Brilliant idea, (not) Sir Nige. Let's leave European football and play with ourselves. Then scrounging foreigners like De Bruyne and Van Dijk and nonentities like Kane and Sterling would leave. It could be a triumph like Brexit! — Mark English (@EULondonMark) September 13, 2022

And British football would be less than nothing. The whole Brexit argument repeated. — Tadgh Murphy (@TadghMurphy10) September 13, 2022

I thought that was a parody account at first 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ur64Cilz45 — Right Into Sport (@rightintosport) September 14, 2022

Newsflash Nigel: European Football threw us out in the eighties due to hooliganism and they got along very nicely without us.



Rather like the European Parliament in your absence. https://t.co/CKkZKQ35O2 — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) September 14, 2022

If we leave European Football we can give the NHS 350 mil a week . https://t.co/ZI48evY2T4 — Doug Harper (@GoochDogHigh5s) September 14, 2022

If you knew anything about football Nige, you'd be aware that English clubs were banned from European competitions from 1985 until 1990. And guess what? It went alright https://t.co/ONTBmB0hg7 — Dave Proudlove #WTCLT 💙 🇺🇦 (@fslconsult) September 14, 2022

Football's equivalent of Brexit would be jumpers for goalposts. — Scotch on the balcony (@Aljomc) September 14, 2022

