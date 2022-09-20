Nadine Dorries was quite the tweeter but she seems to have shut down her account.

The former culture secretary sparked a lot of rows with controversial posts attacking her political opponents.

However, now her Twitter feed simply says: “This account doesn’t exist.”

LBC’s James O’Brien had a theory as to why Dorries could have disappeared from social media.

He tweeted: “Not to rain on the parade, but it’s possible that Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account in order to prevent the House of Lords Appointment Committee from scrutinising the unhinged bile she routinely posted.”

Not to rain on the parade, but it's possible that Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account in order to prevent the House of Lords Appointment Committee from scrutinising the unhinged bile she routinely posted. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 18, 2022

If you want to see her greatest hits you can here!

Here's a link to all the tweets Nadine Dorries deleted from Twitter https://t.co/dFa0uCsX5h — Pearl Noir (@noir_pearl) September 18, 2022

Andrea Jenkyns

Now Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has closed her Twitter account.

Anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray spotted it and tweeted: “A new Tory protection purge in swing! They are deleting their accounts. First Nadine Dorries, now Andrea Jenkyns… #CorruptToriesOut“

A new Tory protection purge in swing! They are deleting their accounts. First Nadine Dorries, now Andrea Jenkyns… #CorruptToriesOut pic.twitter.com/GP4qf7QPTB — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 20, 2022

You might agree with this comment?

They're up to something,,,, and it's not a good something 😕 — Alison Citrine FBPE #resist 🧡 (@alison1928) September 20, 2022

Related: Nadine Dorries deletes her Twitter account – is this the best theory why