A retweet by Nadine Dorries, showing Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back, has been branded “dangerous” by a fellow Conservative MP.

It is not the first time Dorries has caused controversy on social media

Last week she tweeted about the price of Mr Sunak’s suits, compared to the foreign secretary’s earrings from Claire’s Accessories.

Greg Hands Tory MP and Rishi Sunak supporter said. that Nadine Dorries retweet of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back is “appalling behaviour… this is in very, very bad taste & dangerous even”… especially after David Amess MP stabbing less than a year ago.

Incendiary

Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland, another supporter of Mr Sunak, also denounced Ms Dorries’ behaviour.

“I think that sort of imagery and narrative is not just incendiary, it’s wrong,” he told BBC Radio Wales.

“I think it’s time for those who think that an argument about Prada shoes or earrings is more important, for instance, should wind their neck in and let people talk about the issues rather than the personality”.

Senior Conservative MP Simon Hoare took to Twitter to criticise Ms Dorries.

“Your comments are divisive, disingenuous & disturbing. @trussliz needs to stop this. It’s harmful to our Party,” he said.

“Remembering, with respect, our fallen colleagues David Amess and Jo Cox. The injured Stephen Timms. I will just leave it there”.

Alex Tiffin tweeted: “A disturbing retweet by Minister of State @NadineDorries, who claims to want to combat online harm. Doesn’t this breach the Ministerial Code and the Nolan Principles?”

A disturbing retweet by Minister of State @NadineDorries, who claims to want to combat online harm.



Doesn't this breach the Ministerial Code and the Nolan Principles? pic.twitter.com/eJfynLdNaZ — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) July 30, 2022

