Trevor Noah has trolled the UK on Brexit causing fuel shortages across the country in a close to the bone but very funny clip on The Daily Show.

It comes as army tanker drivers are taking to the roads for the first time to deliver supplies to beleaguered petrol stations hit by the fuel crisis.

Around 200 military personnel – half of them drivers – are being deployed in Operation Escalin, despite ministers insisting the situation at the pumps is easing.

The troops – who have been on standby since the start of last week – will initially be concentrated in London and the South East, where the worst shortages remain.

They include members of 3rd Logistic Support Regiment who have been training with the petroleum industry logistics company Hoyers in Thurrock in Essex.

In the 59-second clip, Noah begins says: “So basically what happened, is the UK passed Brexit because they were all sick of the ‘dirty foreigners’ coming in and taking their jobs and now there’s a fuel crisis – partly because ‘dirty foreigners’ are the ones driving all the dirty gasoline trucks.

“Which really shows you how everyone hates the idea of immigrants way more than the actual immigrants or what the immigrants do.”

The host then put on his best cockney accent to mimic a Brexiteer.

“This always happens, it’s always like:

[UK accent] ‘THE IMMIGRANTS ARE TAKING OUR JOBS.’

‘Okay, all the immigrants are gone… do you want the jobs now?’”

British Noah replies: “‘Well, I mean not me personally no, but I’m sure Nigel will love that, wouldn’t you? No? Well not Nigel either. But I mean I’m sure they’ll be somebody that wants the job. What about Oliver? What do you mean he’s in America? Doing what? A TV show? They understand him? About News? Why would anyone do that? So he doesn’t want the job either?’”

Reactions

1.

We are a laughing stock. Of the world. Well done @BorisJohnson — Jude 🇪🇺 💙🌹 (@jude5456) October 2, 2021

2.

Sadly that is to close for comfort. I hate that this now feels like such an accurate reflection of the country I love. I hope we fix it — 🧡 Dave Ward 🧡 (@Formula_Ward) October 3, 2021

3.

Nailed it!! 👏👏 — Dave Bennett (@DaveBennett79) October 2, 2021

4.

It’s official- we are laughing stock around the world. — jarek🇪🇺❤️🏃‍♂️💙 (@jarek2705) October 2, 2021

5.

Spot on by Trevor Noah👌 — Jamshad Khan (@JK_kungfu67) October 2, 2021

6.

I'd laugh if it wasn't so tragically true. — Stuart Wilson (@stuartwilson23) October 2, 2021

