The Queen’s former homes of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral continue to attract thousands of people wanting to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, it is His Majesty the King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course.

“Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.”

CNN international correspondent Scott McLean was speaking to people gathered on the street near Windsor Castle.

He spoke to a young woman named Kate.

“I think it is pretty sad when anyone gets in that situation,” she said, then added: “not, like, the biggest fan of the queen or just like the monarchy in general so I wasn’t, like, that upset or overwhelmed by it.”

McLean then wondered why Kate felt that way, prompting her to cite “British colonial history” and “quite shady” events surrounding the royal family, such as Prince Andrew’s underage sex scandals.

“So yeah, I’m not really their biggest fan,” she said.

“Fair enough. Nice talking to you,” replied Scott as he set off to find some other people, maybe with a more positive take on the Queen and royal family.

Media reporter from the daily beast Justin Baragona shared the video and wrote: “CNN reporter asks British woman about Queen Elizabeth, who says she’s not “the biggest fan of the queen” so she’s not “upset or overwhelmed by it.” She adds it’s because of “British colonial history” and “quite shady” things like Prince Andrew. “Fair enough,” reporter reacts.

It seems she was surprised she appeared on TV.

