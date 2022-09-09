Boris Johnson has said the Queen was “as radiant and as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as ever” in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister.

Praising the late monarch as “Elizabeth the Great”, Mr Johnson also revealed that he recently “choked up” when he was asked to make a pre-recorded tribute to the Queen by the BBC.

He revealed that the BBC had visited him “a few months ago” to speak about the Queen, and it was “requested that I should talk about her in the past tense”.

Mr Johnson said: “I am afraid I simply choked up and I couldn’t go on. I am really not easily moved to tears, but I was so overcome with sadness that I had to ask them to go away.

“She said then: ‘We know, every one of us, that in the end all will be well’. She was right, and she was right again, in the darkest days of the Covid pandemic, when she came on our screens to tell us that we would meet again. And we did.”

"We are coming to understand in her death, the full magnitude of what she did for us all."



Former prime minister Boris Johnson pays tribute to the Queen in the House of Commons.



"She was as radiant, and as knowledgeable, and as fascinated by politics as ever I can remember".



Former prime minister Boris Johnson reflects on his last visit to the Queen which was earlier this week.



Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Queen in a speech to the House of Commons.#TalkTV pic.twitter.com/DArKYAU9yM — TalkTV (@TalkTV) September 9, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people thought his speech was great, Jon Sopel for one:

Pitch perfect speech from @BorisJohnson in the Commons just now. #QueenElizabeth — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 9, 2022

But others remembered what he said in a different way:

1.

Looks like Boris Johnson found a way to take a dig at the BBC even during his queen remembrance speech



Strange how he didn’t have a conscience when he held parties in Downing Street the night before her husband’s funeral



Lying weasel#ToriesOut #ToryLiars pic.twitter.com/eH1GxwbOh0 — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) September 9, 2022

2.

Some of us are old enough to remember the parties at Downing Street on Boris Johnson’s watch the night before Prince Phillip’s funeral.



Johnson neither has respect or shame. https://t.co/Zww35hRuoC — Nicola James 💙 #EnoughIsEnough #KeepOurNHSPublic (@NAJ562) September 8, 2022

3.

Couldn't even comb his hair. — Marc Edison (@marcsedison) September 9, 2022

4.

So the Queen last act was to receive in Balmoral Boris Johnson, the man who lied to her to prorogue parliament.

The man who partied when she was grieving for her dear husband.



Also his replacement as PM Liz Truss who maintains he did nothing wrong.



May the Queen rest in peace. — Pascal Jacquemain 🇫🇷in🇬🇧 #BloodyMigrant (@jacquep) September 8, 2022

5.

@BorisJohnson certainly caught the national mood when he was getting pissed with his mates after Phillip died didn't he?

I take it that's what you were referring to?#ClientJournalism — Mal Lewis (@LostChordof1963) September 9, 2022

6.

Once upon a time Boris Johnson was moved to party by the Queens grief over the death of her husband.



Important not to forget sacrifices like Partygate that Johnson made. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 9, 2022

7.

I’m sorry Boris partied through Prince Philip’s passing. He had no respect, no humility for our Queen and this quote is not genuine. For the country it’s best if Boris keeps out of the media spotlight and give the British people space to grieve. — Toby (@Toby150868) September 9, 2022

8.

Written by a man with a guilty conscience, we shall never forget pic.twitter.com/DLxL2S5XGL — Art Le'Pool 🇪🇺🇬🇧🎨🖌️ (@AndrewCappEsq) September 9, 2022

