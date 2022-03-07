Moscow’s announcement of limited ceasefires and the creation of humanitarian escape routes out of Ukraine appears “cynical beyond words” because it would only allow refugees to head to Russia and Belarus, it has been revealed.

In order to stay safe, those remaining in the country are using bomb shelters and underground stations to try and keep out of harm’s way.

A young woman living in the city of Chernihiv has made her own version of the popular ‘day in the life’ videos to give outsiders a glimpse of her day-to-day situation.

User @valerisssh’s daily routine makes for fascinating and also very heartbreaking viewing.

Footage of buildings hit by heavy fire also feature in the video, with the added caption that reads: “Check what Putin do to our city.”

Watch

