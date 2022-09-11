Liz Truss has insisted Britain must show it does not fear what lies ahead after “our lives changed forever” following the death of its “icon” Queen.

The Prime Minister said the King “bears an awesome responsibility that he now carries for all of us”, adding: “Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear.”

Ms Truss added the British people, the Commonwealth and all MPs must support Charles as he takes the country forward to a “new era of hope and progress, our new Caroleon age”.

On behalf of a grieving nation I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty.



She was the rock on which modern Britain was built.



The thoughts of this government and this nation are with His Majesty The King and his family. pic.twitter.com/1tUra5luLf — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 9, 2022

Sooz Kempner watched Truss’ acceptance speech and created this on-point parody of what she’d just seen.

Here is the speech:

Watch in full: Liz Truss gives her first speech as Prime Minister.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/NBsHWBHpIR — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 6, 2022

James O’Brien also had a take on it…

James O'Brien's tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss's acceptance speech.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/SstbgHwjT1 — LBC (@LBC) September 5, 2022

Liz Truss' first speech as Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/uO17SBaZbO — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 6, 2022

Love Sooz’s work. But having just watched #PMQs, strikes me her real satirical challenge going forwards will be staying awake til the end of Truss’s speeches. https://t.co/g7GZCbUkpp — Alistair Barrie 🇺🇦 (@AlistairBarrie) September 7, 2022

