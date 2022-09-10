The King has shared his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to build their lives in America.

Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation in which he also shared his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of the Queen.

After referring to his eldest son William and his wife Kate in their new titles, as the Prince and Princess of Wales, he said: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow royals who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence, while Meghan remained in the capital.

Harry left the residence around 12 hours later at 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy seen passing by flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.

Mail

Charles sent his love, but it seems Mail hasn’t.

Their headline read: “Charles ‘told Prince Harry NOT to bring Meghan to Balmoral to see dying Queen’: Inside the half-hour of frantic discussions triggered when ‘incredulous’ aides heard via media that Sussexes were BOTH coming before ‘clarification’ Duke would travel alone.”

They also report that according to The Sun, Prince Harry was at Frogmore Cottage when he received a call from his father asking him not to bring Meghan.

‘Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,’ a source told the newspaper.

‘It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.

‘Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.’

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that Harry was not initially summoned when senior royals made their way up to Balmoral, like his brother Prince William was, due to constitutional reasons.

Reactions

1.

Daily Mail misses no opportunity to attack Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/MMVUYtC7aW — Andrew Buncombe (@AndrewBuncombe) September 9, 2022

2.

The Daily Mail cannot for one day stop bullying and abusing Meghan.



The Queen has died.

Both Kate AND Meghan did not travel to Balmoral.

Kate is an angel.

Meghan is the devil.



This kind of journalism does a great disservice to the country because it creates negative energy. https://t.co/mv9XWkGtqA — Dr Mike 😷 (@EmergMedDr) September 9, 2022

3.

The Daily Mail predictably slagging Meghan for… wanting to be with her husband when a close family member is dying. That witch! pic.twitter.com/bvsCrx6DRW — Dr Eva Burke (@Eva_B89) September 10, 2022

4.

This is so disgusting and so disrespectful to The Queen that the press are attacking her family at this somber time, how DARE they do this to the son of the King, how can they justify hurting her family today? pic.twitter.com/81yqVVCuGH — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 10, 2022

5.

Proof of how far down the rabbit hole the Daily Mail are that at no point do they bother to explain why Meghan making the trip is a bad thing. They might think it’s self evident but I’m flummoxed. https://t.co/uxVMY46Yg6 — Charlotte White (@ChazzyW) September 10, 2022

6.

I can’t believe the Daily Mail aren’t even taking a day off their targeting of Harry and Meghan EVEN after Charles expressed his love for them in his address to the nation 😕 https://t.co/YKa2KxCnkL — Ash (@theashrb) September 10, 2022

7.

The King just made it abundantly clear he has no problem with Harry and Meghan.

So maybe its time the gutter press just gave it a rest now. — Kercle 💙 (@kercle) September 9, 2022

8.

He isn’t happy…

Less than 48 hours after the death of the Queen and the Daily Mail lead with Stay Away Meghan pic.twitter.com/um0who7A7t — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) September 10, 2022

Related: Jedward have been pulled into a row over Queen comments