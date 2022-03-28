Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said it would have been “irresponsible” for the Government to have borrowed more to raise benefits in the face of rising inflation.

However, his comments about the £200 given to people already in fuel debt, which they have to pay back, otherwise known as a loan, are pretty bizarre.

Appearing before the Commons Treasury Committee, Mr Sunak defended the choices he had made in last week’s spring statement.

The committee chairman, Conservative MP Mel Stride, said the Chancellor had done “very little” for those who were out of work and relying on benefits.

Mr Sunak said: “If someone’s view is Government can or should make everybody whole for inflation – particularly inflation at these levels caused by global supply factors – then that’s something that I don’t think is doable.”

Mr Sunak said his decision to announce he intended to cut the basic rate of income tax from 2024 would inject “discipline” into the debate about public spending levels.

“Now having something to aim for means that hopefully we can have a more disciplined conversation about incremental public spending at this point, which is already at very high levels,” he said.

“My priority at this point forward is to keep cutting taxes, not increased public spending.”

Loan?

Sunak appeared unhappy with Alison Thewliss’s question about the £200 to cover rising fuel costs. She asked the Chancellor people ‘are being asked to take on another £200 of debt?’

However, Sunak didn’t agree he said “it isn’t a debt or a loan”.

His argument is that there is no interest charged on it, so it is neither.

As most people will know finance is given by lots of retailers at zero interest rate, to help them pay for their goods. In doing so they take on a debt.

Or even easier, you lend a tenner off your mate, unless your pal is a weirdo and charges you interest’ if so maybe rethink your friendship group, you will give them back £10 at a later date.

Either way, Thewliss then commented: “If I give you money & it’s expected to be paid back, it’s a loan.. better off with a grant.”

Watch

Alison Thewliss(SNP) – People who are already in fuel debt… are being asked to take on another £200 of debt?



Rishi Sunak – It's not debt, it's not a lone



Alison Thewliss – If I give you money & it's expected to be paid back, it's a loan.. better off with a grant pic.twitter.com/Q9lOjscBDj — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 28, 2022

Reactions

1.

Has he ever taken a loan? If I bought a car and instead of coming up with 10k, I spread the cost over 5 years via a loan. It's not a hard concept to understand. Thick or out of touch? — Kev Reah (@KevReah1) March 28, 2022

2.

Former city banker a) tries to argue a loan isn’t a loan b) has not heard of interest free loans. (Tries to argue as there’s no interest it’s not a loan!)

And this guys the Chancellor! 🤦‍♂️ — Phoenix-T-Cat (@PhoenixTCat) March 28, 2022

3.

My goodness…we have a chancellor that doesn’t know what a loan is …ffs!!! No wonder we have list so much to fraud. He really needs to go!!! #SackSunak https://t.co/EOR6vZoHI7 — Nazma Meah 🟠🌤 #Antiracist she/her (@Nazma4Aston) March 28, 2022

4.

Just listen to the millionaire chancellor @RishiSunak explain the loan that's not a loan but has to be paid back so is a loan!!!!! #RishiAntoinette https://t.co/9K7sWayljc — stevej Coe (@ReephamTiger) March 28, 2022

5.

Imagine being so far from reality that you believe people struggling to pay energy bills would "prefer" to pay an enforced loan back over 5 years, instead of 1, when they would prefer not to have that debt at all.



Now imagine that person is the Chancellor. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ntKiJiluxi — James Christie (@jeggburt) March 28, 2022

