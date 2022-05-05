Cassetteboy has just released a new video mocking the Conservatives in the lead up to the local elections.
In the clip he has cut up speeches by senior government figures to show what they are really up to, to the sound of Hip Hop tunes.
It begins with the PM apparently saying: “We’d rather let our people freeze than tax our energy companies” and ends with: “We are the party of lies”.
Then Rishi Sunak, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Priti Patel and Liz Truss, spit some lyrics in a way they would hate to see.
It has been seen over 700,000 times already.
Watch
If you liked this you can donate to support him:
Reactions
It has gone down VERY well:
