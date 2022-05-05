Cassetteboy has just released a new video mocking the Conservatives in the lead up to the local elections.

In the clip he has cut up speeches by senior government figures to show what they are really up to, to the sound of Hip Hop tunes.

It begins with the PM apparently saying: “We’d rather let our people freeze than tax our energy companies” and ends with: “We are the party of lies”.

Then Rishi Sunak, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Priti Patel and Liz Truss, spit some lyrics in a way they would hate to see.

It has been seen over 700,000 times already.

New! Cassetteboy vs The Tories May 2022. (contains a swear) pic.twitter.com/3y0Dl4HLLU — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) May 4, 2022

If you liked this you can donate to support him:

Our politial videos are a lot of work, and we don't make any money from them. If you like what we do, you can support us at https://t.co/o7kwE1h2gy We'd really appreciate it — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) May 4, 2022

At the risk of being called a ‘woke leftist cultural Marxist elite’ I have to say that I think this mix slaps.



To our British, Welsh, Scottish and Irish cousins – go out and vote. #LocalElections2022 https://t.co/uJq7dAFa8l — The Morning Boat (@amorningboat) May 5, 2022

A good laugh but unfortunately a lot of truth in it… https://t.co/fYYfb8vXS9 — Anne-Mette 🇩🇰🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@AnneMetteDK_UK) May 5, 2022

Putting this up purely because of the toe-tapping beat, you understand. Oh, and ALL the other stuff too, obviously.



Use your vote today … #Elections2022 https://t.co/jCwcHSZD8S — Prof Ben Garrod (@Ben_garrod) May 5, 2022

Share share share



Utterly amazing



And all of it true#GTTO https://t.co/AYsffcWNjO — Vile Separatist anti-tory Pro-European (@Kthomson712) May 4, 2022

