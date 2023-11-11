Camden’s Labour-run council has come under immense fire this weekend, after video footage emerged showing both police and waste management representatives seizing tents from rough sleepers, ultimately leading to their destruction.

The heavy-handed actions took place just days after Suella Braverman said homeless people are living in tents ‘as a lifestyle choice’. Her rhetoric has fuelled an almighty backlash, and these unsavoury scenes have left both local charities and social media users aghast:

Camden council and the police are seizing tents , the only place homeless people can stay a wee bit warm in this cold weather, cost of living crisis and lack of mental health support.



I hope Suella Braverman happy now. pic.twitter.com/fLbjPpwZeJ — Savan Qadir (@savanQadir) November 10, 2023

🚨DISGUSTING @CamdenCouncil DESTROYS THE TENTS OF THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS. pic.twitter.com/Mtx5cB2jir — Streets Kitchen (@streetskitchen) November 10, 2023

Local Tories condemn ‘worrying actions’ of Camden Council

Although the council has denied any prior knowledge of the tent seizures, it has been alleged that enforcement officers were present at the scene. In an odd turn of events, Camden Conservatives have condemned the ‘awful acts’, slamming the council for what transpired.

“The situation is even more worrying. While an initial statement from Camden Council claimed they were not involved in these awful acts, it is now clear that it was not just their contractor Veolia, but Camden Council staff was directly involved.” | Camden Conservatives

Labour hits back in row over tent seizures

Pat Callaghan, the acting leader of Camden Council, denies any involvement in this damaging saga. He has promised to investigate the matter further, and questioned why Veolia was engaged in the first place.

“We are deeply concerned watching these videos, and we are ordering an urgent investigation into the matter. Nothing is more important to us than the welfare and safety of everyone experiencing homelessness.”

“Our outreach team have been offering support to rough sleepers. I’m also concerned that our contracted waste operator has been engaged in this operation, and we will collectively be looking into why this has happened.” | Camden Council