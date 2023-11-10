Late last night (November 9), ITV unveiled their highly-anticipated line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity and by god did they deliver.

Gone are the days of one or two familiar faces surrounded by hoards of half-recognisable Z-list celebrities.

This year the lineup really packs a punch.

BREAKING



THE 2023 JUNGLE LINEUP



Jamie-Lynn Spears

Marvin Humes

Nella Rose

Josie Gibson

Danielle Harold

Sam Thompson

Nigel Farage

Tony Bellew

Nick Pickard

Fred Sirieix

Frankie Dettori

Grace Dent

However despite its many big names, a lot of fans of the reality TV show are struggling to come to terms with the fact that one of Britain’s most controversial politicians, Nigel Farage, is among those involved.

Some are even so disgusted that they’ve vowed not to watch it.

One person wrote on X: “This will be the first time in years that I’m not watching I’m a Celeb. I refuse to sit and see Ant & Dec laugh and joke with a man as vile as Nigel Farage.”

Another wrote: “Nigel Farage on #ImACeleb this year? Welp, won’t be watching this year then. Urgh.”

One more tweeted: “#ImAceleb had Matt Hancock on last time, now they have gone even further and put rancid little grifter Nigel Farage on.”

While a fourth wrote: “Nigel Farage being on I’m a Celebrity is exactly what’s wrong with the UK.”

Absolutely sickened by the decision to put Farage in #ImACeleb. This isn't "bants", that man has incited so much hatred, racism and division in our country.



I am physically disgusted. — Kate Lynch. BLM🖤 (@katelallyx) November 10, 2023

I’m A Celebrity starts Sunday 19th Nov at 9pm on ITV1.

Will you be watching?

