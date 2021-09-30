Matt Green has been making a lot of very funny Brexit videos of late, all of which are worth a watch.

His latest video posted last night has already been seen over 400,000 times and retweeted more than 4,000 times.

Leave

Both characters, as usual, are played by himself; One a HR manager and the other, presumably, an EU worker.

The HR manager tells him that by a narrow majority in the office they have voted for the worker to leave.

He argues that he does a lot of work in logistics, is highly trained, and isn’t that well paid.

Regardless he is told he isn’t needed and others will ‘step up.’

As you can imagine it doesn’t go very well and later in the clip the HR manager begs him to return, but it is too late.

Watch with your hands over your eyes as it will make you cringe for the UK.

Watch

Reactions

1.

Spot-on, and Absolutely Brilliant!👏👏👏 — Tony – Bunny-Hugger (@IsntTony105) September 30, 2021

2.

Certainly is.. 'Brexit: Oven Ready.. Half-Baked'. — jo turner (@amongstwits) September 29, 2021

3.

I've only just noticed the rats perched on the chair. Hee hee 😍 — Butterbean (@ChristinePCash2) September 29, 2021

4.

Best one yet – brilliant — James Donkin (@quizmasterjames) September 29, 2021

Other vids

And here’s a selection of his other videos for you to peruse:

1.

2.

Boris Johnson at the UN pic.twitter.com/6F3vjpt5Qc — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) September 23, 2021

3.

The Energy Crisis: A Minister Responds pic.twitter.com/t3gSN6WbLS — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) September 22, 2021

4.

New BBC Director of British Values pic.twitter.com/yBFoXPS9Mn — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) September 17, 2021

Related: Government asks winery manager with a motorhome to become HGV driver