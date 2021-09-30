Police officer Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to a whole life term for the murder, rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard.
The judge said she was “simply walking home having visited a friend,” adding that she was an “intelligent, resourceful, talented and much-loved young woman still in early years of life.
“Her ordeal, ending in her rape and murder was as bleak and agonising as it is possible to imagine.”
The sentence means Couzens will never leave prison.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow