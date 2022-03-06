Ukrainians march towards Russian soldiers shooting into the air as protesters gather in London to brand Putin a ‘delusional lunatic’ and ‘bully.’

Demonstrators denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “delusional lunatic” and a “bully” as hundreds gathered in central London to protest his invasion of Ukraine.

Some members of the crowd, including expats from Russia, Poland and Lithuania, wept as they voiced support for people affected by the war.

Campaigners gathered outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House to wave signs saying “Russian troops out” and “No Nato Expansion”.

Soldiers firing

In the clip that has been viewed millions of times, they crowed are seen carrying Ukrainian flags and chanting at the soldiers in the clip, which was filmed on Wednesday but was widely shared on social media on Friday.

The clip appears to have been taken in the city of Melitopol.

At one point, a line of at least five soldiers start firing into the air to disperse the crowd, which continues to advance.

Ukrainians march towards Russian soldiers while getting shot at. Everyone must watch this video. pic.twitter.com/gclsykDS9P — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) March 5, 2022

Reactions

1.

What more do these brave people of Ukraine have to loose? They’ve already been stripped off of so much, including their safety and security! #Ukraine #UkraineWillResist https://t.co/DlHLCVOLRZ — Sam_ZH_Connexion💛💚 (@Samara_0102) March 6, 2022

2.

3.

Ukrainians are so damned brave. THIS is what fighting for your country looks like. Not having a shit fit over wearing a damn mask, https://t.co/39PvGAorYl — HawaiiDelilah™ stands with Ukraine (@HawaiiDelilah) March 6, 2022

4.

This is the definition of Ukrainian courage. https://t.co/wfid88zVDl — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) March 6, 2022

5.

You can't win with a nation that is not afraid to die. https://t.co/vpPxu9pB7y — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) March 6, 2022

