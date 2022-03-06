Ukrainians march towards Russian soldiers shooting into the air as protesters gather in London to brand Putin a ‘delusional lunatic’ and ‘bully.’
Demonstrators denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “delusional lunatic” and a “bully” as hundreds gathered in central London to protest his invasion of Ukraine.
Some members of the crowd, including expats from Russia, Poland and Lithuania, wept as they voiced support for people affected by the war.
Campaigners gathered outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House to wave signs saying “Russian troops out” and “No Nato Expansion”.
Soldiers firing
In the clip that has been viewed millions of times, they crowed are seen carrying Ukrainian flags and chanting at the soldiers in the clip, which was filmed on Wednesday but was widely shared on social media on Friday.
The clip appears to have been taken in the city of Melitopol.
At one point, a line of at least five soldiers start firing into the air to disperse the crowd, which continues to advance.
Reactions
