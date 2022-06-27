MPs are set to vote on controversial new legislation to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, after the PM played down concerns over legal challenges.

It comes as a new video has called out Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis who said that there is “no political leader in any party in Northern Ireland who says the protocol is working.”

Boris Johnson’s administration has argued that the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

Unionist opposition to the imposition of checks which they perceive as driving a wedge down the Irish Sea has seen the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refuse to return to the powersharing executive, leaving the region without a functioning government.

The UK has insisted that its unilateral approach is the only option left to resolve the issues “baked in” to the protocol if the EU maintains its refusal fundamentally to rewrite the terms of the deal.

But the move has sparked a fierce backlash from the bloc, with fresh legal action launched against Britain last week.

Video

So as the government looks to break international law over a deal it negotiated itself, it appears that the new strategy is to tell the public that the protocol simply isn’t working in Northern Ireland.

In fact, the economy of Northern Ireland is second only to London in bouncing back from Covid and leaving the EU, it is actually prospering under the protocol arrangement.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News viewers, over the weekend, that “there’s no political leader in any party in Northern Ireland who says the protocol is working.”

His claim has been debunked by filmmaker Peter Stefanovic.

He shared his new video and wrote: “THAT’S A BAREFACED LIE! Don’t let them get away with it!”

Watch

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis shamelessly tells @SkyNews viewers



“There’s no political leader in any party in Northern Ireland who says the protocol is working”



THAT’S A BAREFACED LIE!



Don’t let them get away with it! pic.twitter.com/WsoSvmCrXN — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 26, 2022

Reactions

The video was praised, but left many to question if journalists would pick up on this to hold the government to account:

1.

#RT @PeterStefanovi2: Every journalist interviewing a Minister today should be pointing this out https://t.co/yFWbyS92RE — Mash H #BLM (@Mash_uk77) June 27, 2022

2.

The Northern Ireland Protocol IS precisely the reason that the Northern Ireland economy is outperforming the rest of the U.K.



Those of us who live there don’t need anyone to convince us of that fact.



Only the DUP & the Tories are refuting it for their own political interests. https://t.co/xa3UduBiH0 — Joe's piece for Life-Liberty-Equality (@Macerty) June 27, 2022

3.

I’m sure @SkyNews @BBCNews can’t wait to correct this when they interview a Government Minister this morning https://t.co/Qbv6GKRfmN — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 27, 2022

4.

5.

More lies from this government, this is damning. https://t.co/qrTdcElLpm — Nerdy McNerdface (@JohnnyR1Red) June 27, 2022

