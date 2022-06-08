Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend has suggested that being prime minister is the “wrong job” for him.

Petronella Wyatt also told Good Morning Britain that Mr Johnson doesn’t have the “qualities” for the role.

“The qualities that made him a very good journalist and also a TV personality are not the qualities you need in a prime minister because it’s a hard slog,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say he’s lazy, but being PM does involve a 14-hour day which isn’t really him.”

Liar

Ms Wyatt hesitated at the question of whether Mr Johnson is a liar, saying he “doesn’t intend to,” adding “he lies to get out of difficult situations at work.”

Richard then asked whether Petronella would consider starting things back up again if Boris Johnson was still single.

‘If he wasn’t married, if he was single, and if you weren’t going out with anyone, could you see yourselves getting back together?’ Richard asked.

Wyatt replied: ‘I’m not going to answer that! I could be engaged, I could… I’m not going to answer that.’

Petronella also dubbed the presenter ‘presumptuous’ when he speculated that she was ‘in love’ with Boris Johnson when they were together.

Watch

'I think this would be absolutely hell for him in private.'



Boris Johnson's former girlfriend and journalist Petronella Wyatt gives @susannareid100 and @richardm56 a personal insight into the Prime Minister.



She believes that the PM isn't as tough as he makes out in public. pic.twitter.com/Tc0YkYdT1r — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 8, 2022

Related: PMQs: For Boris the Black Knight, 148 attacks leave just a flesh wound