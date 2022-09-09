A member of the public has been inundated with messages from world leaders and UK politicians intended for new Prime Minister Liz Truss, with whom she shares a similar name.

She now has over 31,000 followers after her newly found Twitter fame.

Ms Truss, who tweets under the verified account @TrussLiz has been having a lot of fun!

People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she's rolling with it lol pic.twitter.com/3VpKzV5Qel — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 5, 2022

Too funny…

Omgg. Dying pic.twitter.com/e5QJEyQHhO — Citizen Kate, medieval vamp underlord (@ctznkate) September 5, 2022

John Lewis has completion for the most wrongly tweeted person…

Now she knows how @johnlewis feels… — Andy Kelly 💙 (@Andy_eprr) September 6, 2022

She hopes Liz Truss’ energy freeze will apply to Liz Truss…

Hope I’m one of the ones who pay less 🤞😜 https://t.co/KHogezvrlI — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 8, 2022

She has got her own cabinet…

Grabbed lunch @IKEAUK today, picked up a new Cabinet 🗄 — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 7, 2022

Caroline Lucas is backing her for the top job.

Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @TrussLiz – not Liz Trussell who tweets at @LizTruss – tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 5, 2022

She replied with: “I’m in! Vegas for everybody!!!”

I’m in! Vegas for everybody!!! 🎰🥂 — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022

Lucas wasn’t the only one saying that…

Liz Trussell who has the @Liztruss Twitter handle looks like an absolute hun! Can we please have her as PM instead? @loveofhuns — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) September 5, 2022

She just wanted some chicken…

Sorry I was in Nandos 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022

Following the announcement of Ms Truss’s leadership win, Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson mistakenly tweeted a message of support to the wrong account before swiftly deleting it.

Standing ovation for @LizTruss who has very cheerfully responded to MANY who are mistakenly sending her tweets meant for some other person of some sudden renown. I do hope she gets some meatballs + an invite from the Queen for tea with the @RoyalFamily for her troubles. https://t.co/uxWCyOKeOY — Pat Caporali 🇨🇦🏁 (@PCaporali) September 5, 2022

Enjoying watching @liztruss living her best life replying to all the people mistaking her for @trussliz … pic.twitter.com/GiLqa4uImB — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) September 5, 2022

