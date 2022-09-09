A member of the public has been inundated with messages from world leaders and UK politicians intended for new Prime Minister Liz Truss, with whom she shares a similar name.
She now has over 31,000 followers after her newly found Twitter fame.
Ms Truss, who tweets under the verified account @TrussLiz has been having a lot of fun!
Too funny…
John Lewis has completion for the most wrongly tweeted person…
She hopes Liz Truss’ energy freeze will apply to Liz Truss…
She has got her own cabinet…
Caroline Lucas is backing her for the top job.
She replied with: “I’m in! Vegas for everybody!!!”
Lucas wasn’t the only one saying that…
She just wanted some chicken…
Following the announcement of Ms Truss’s leadership win, Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson mistakenly tweeted a message of support to the wrong account before swiftly deleting it.
