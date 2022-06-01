The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the disgraced Duke of York is “seeking to make amends” as he urged the nation to be more forgiving.

Just last week the Archbishop of Canterbury reacted to Sue Gray’s report on partygate by saying “we need to rediscover” good standards in public life.

Archbishop Justin Welby said the report shows that “culture, behaviour and standards in public life” matter.

Epstein

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

Asked how the public should respond to Andrew after his appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, Mr Welby said: “At a big public occasion the Queen is fully entitled to have one of her children supporting her.

“Secondly, forgiveness really does matter. I think we have become a very, very unforgiving society. There’s a difference between consequences and forgiveness.

“I think for all of us, one of the ways that we celebrate when we come together is in learning to be a more open and forgiving society.

“Now, with Prince Andrew, I think we all have to step back a bit. He’s seeking to make amends and I think that’s a very good thing.

“But you can’t tell people how they’re to respond about this. And the issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many people. It’s not surprising there’s very deep feelings indeed.”

Reactions

This has gone down like a vomit sandwich…

1.

So, Prince Andrew doesn’t accept he did anything wrong. Neither does Prime Minister #JohnsonOut126. I begin to see a pattern here… https://t.co/KMvyeavRGV — Anne Jackson (@knotgirl1) June 1, 2022

2.

Such a great look. Doesn't raise further questions about other scandals at all. 👍🏿 https://t.co/3kUB13eLko — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 1, 2022

3.

How can Andrew be "seeking to make amends" if he was claiming he was innocent? What would he need forgiveness for? #AbolishTheMonarchy and get rid of this tool trying to preach forgiveness for vile predatory behavior & abuse of power. Get rid of them all. https://t.co/6FYyHI1hIG — Axel Folio, PhD, sells Black Forest elf ham (@ISASaxonists) June 1, 2022

4.

First. He got clearance to say this. Second. The attempts at covering up what Andrew had done then promoting his full rehabilitation after a costly settlement is the biggest stain on Elizabeth’s tenure as Queen. https://t.co/gfQGuhozBl — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) June 1, 2022

5.

Wow. Disgraceful from @JustinWelby Andrew still stands accused of serious offences, he has not admitted them and he has done everything in his power to avoid accountability. https://t.co/2el2yWjCgp — Republic 🇺🇦 (@RepublicStaff) May 31, 2022

6.

A church representative trying to brush sexual assaults against children under the carpet? Well colour me surprised!https://t.co/G9iFJV4W4B — Red Collective (@RedCollectiveUK) May 31, 2022

7.

So, the Archbishop of Canterbury wants people to forgive Prince Andrew, & the British media wants people to hate Meghan Markle.



Jesus Christ, Britain. pic.twitter.com/KJPopFBCKF — Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) May 31, 2022

8.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is nothing more than a glorified PR person for the queen and establishment. — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 31, 2022

9.

If Prince Andrew wants to be forgiven (for what?) he should’ve gone through a trial to prove his innocence



This from Archbishop of Canterbury is why some distrust the church. Smacks of ‘forgive him because he’s the rich White son of a powerful rich White Queen’



Qwhite Pharisee https://t.co/4mX1pKpW8E — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 31, 2022

10.

2 weeks ago the Archbishop of Canterbury came to Canada to apologise for the abuse his church did sexually, physically and emotionally to indigenous children. And, today, he is quoted as saying "Prince Andrew wants to make amends" in respect to his abuse of a sex trafficked minor — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) May 31, 2022

11.

No, Padre, we don't have to be more open and forgiving about the child trafficking of the ultra-wealthy.



Nope. Not at all. https://t.co/AoOkoLIJcL — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) May 31, 2022

Watch

In a wide-ranging interview ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, the Archbishop of Canterbury tells @tombradby that Prince Andrew is 'seeking to make amends' having settled his sexual abuse lawsuit and we must 'learn to be a more open and forgiving society'https://t.co/gcGsa1TQa9 pic.twitter.com/Dxhi3euW2z — ITV News (@itvnews) May 31, 2022

