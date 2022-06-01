Nadine Dorries can’t be stopped.

Never one to shy away from a dubious claim, the culture secretary last night went into bat fro the prime minister yet again – amid rumours that enough Tory MPs have submitted no confidence letters to trigger a vote on his leadership.

But Dories – loyal to the last – told journalists that Boris Johnson deserves the country’s support.

“The country at the general election elected Boris Johnson as prime minister with an 83 majority. He has the confidence of the country,” she said.

“There’s a concerted effort to attempt to remove the prime minister for a number of reasons but I do think it’s disappointing, I think everyone should get behind the prime minister.”

But polling shows that the country is anything but behind Johnson. A survey from Savanta ComRes on Tuesday showed the Tories down three points – with Labour soaring ahead on 42 per cent to their 31 per cent.

As for Johnson himself, the prime minister has the lowest approval rating of the entire Cabinet among Tory activists – lower even than Dorries herself.

Watch her remarkable speech below.

'Boris Johnson has the confidence of the country.'



Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says Tory MPs need to get behind the prime minister as "people don't vote for divided parties."



Latest: https://t.co/rgmxUx910h



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/4zutaB1Qaw — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 31, 2022

Related: Archbishop of Canterbury urges Brits to forgive Prince Andrew