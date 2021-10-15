A new campaign urges men to consider whether or not they recognise themselves as “that guy” in a viral new campaign, created by Police Scotland.

It comes campaigner has joined calls for the Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, saying women are terrified and being “picked off like big game”.

Jamie Klingler, who co-founded Reclaim These Streets, spoke outside the Old Bailey as Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard on Thursday.

She told PA news agency: “It’s the only appropriate sentence for such an abhorrent crime which had abuse of power at its core.

“But it doesn’t bring her back.

“No life sentence would have been enough.

“Her family’s tragedy does not end today.

“We would have been outraged had it not been a life sentence.”

Don’t be that guy

The Don’t Be That Guy campaign aims to tackle the issue of sexual violence by having frank conversations with men around sexual entitlement.

In the clip actors ask the viewer if they’ve ever done things such as make vulgar comments about women to their friends, send explicit photos to women in their DMs, or guilt-tripped, pressured, or pushed a woman into doing anything against their will.

The campaign received praise, with Rape Crisis Scotland tweeting: “Great to see a campaign from Police Scotland about sexual violence that puts the focus on the only people responsible: the perpetrators. Safety advice aimed at women won’t stop sexual violence, but changing men’s attitudes and behaviours can, so #DontBeThatGuy.”

Great to see a campaign from @PoliceScotland about sexual violence that puts the focus on the only people responsible: the perpetrators.

Safety advice aimed at women won’t stop sexual violence, but changing men’s attitudes and behaviours can, so #DontBeThatGuy https://t.co/8qsUbw8elJ — Rape Crisis Scotland (@rapecrisisscot) October 13, 2021

Watch

Most guys don’t look in the mirror & see a problem. But it’s staring us in the face. Sexual violence begins long before you think it does. #DontBeThatGuy pic.twitter.com/78B05S5lRk — Don't be That Guy (@ThatGuyScotland) October 13, 2021

Reactions

1.

Great to finally see some advice being given to MEN about preventing MALE violence! Yes!!! #DontBeThatGuy https://t.co/wvdOuJdw8W — Milli Hill (@millihill) October 14, 2021

2.

This kind of campaign is I think what people were hoping for from The Met. Some kind of recognition of the cause of the problem. It's good to see a police force listen and respond like this. #DontBeThatGuy https://t.co/lC7bDXnjYU — Ginny Sanderson (@GinnySanderson) October 14, 2021

3.

An incredibly important message. Made in a way that I hope men can engage with and not feel defensive. There is no reason to. But you can take action #DontBeThatGuy https://t.co/Mkbz09ujze — Charlotte Howden (@brushedofffilms) October 14, 2021

4.

YES!! MORE OF THIS!!



This is real preventative, perp-focussed messaging and I am HERE for it. https://t.co/oEtW3m47dH — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) October 14, 2021

Related: Copper sacked over Jaffa Cake swindle leaves people questioning police priorities