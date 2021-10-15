MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed at a constituency surgery in Leigh. A man has been arrested. It is believed he has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries.

The Tory MP for Southend West was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church, in Eastwood Road North.

His office has confirmed an ‘incident’ took place but his condition remains unclear.

One person posted online: “David Amess Southend MP stabbed in Belfairs Methodist church Eastwood roadliterally as I was outside the building.”

An Essex Police spokesperson said: ‘A man’s been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea.

‘We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.

‘A man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else. We’ll bring you more info when we have it.’

Essex Police added:

‘Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody.

‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

‘We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.

‘We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.’

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood shares reports that Tory MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed during a constituency surgery in Essex.



Read more: https://t.co/7TOAXsllfW@ShelaghFogarty | @theousherwood pic.twitter.com/s4mwfHUpAO — LBC (@LBC) October 15, 2021

MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed in major incident at his constituency surgery in Leigh. The Tory MP for Southend West was holding a surgery at the Belfairs Methodist Church. A man reportedly ran into the church in the last hour, before the MP was stabbed "several times". pic.twitter.com/NXGhy3Twmd — Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) October 15, 2021

BREAKING: Sir David Amess MP has been stabbed multiple times at his local constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.



It is believed he has been receiving treatment at the scene.



More: https://t.co/4oqOgzMbep pic.twitter.com/loUm9VrwxT — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2021

Surrey Heath Labour are shocked to hear that Sir David Amess MP has been stabbed at his constituency surgery



All of our thoughts are with Sir David, his family and friends, and we hope he makes a quick recovery. — Surrey Heath Labour (@LabourHeath) October 15, 2021