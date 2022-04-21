A regular anti-Brexit activist has been verbally assaulted by a Tory MP.

Lee Anderson MP told activist Steve Bray he was: “nothing but a parasite.”

He launched the verbal tirade against Bray outside parliament, telling him: “You’re nothing but a parasite”.

Liar

The row started after the MP was asked by Bray whether he would still be supporting “liar” Boris Johnson.

Mr Anderson, who was accompanied by guests and two police officers at the time, looked angry after this question and said: “At least I’ve got a job to lose, you haven’t got one.”

The activist then replied saying: “My job’s annoying and holding people like you to account.”

But the MP shot back: “You’re nothing but a parasite. We’ve established that. You’re a scrounger. Why are you here dressed like a tramp?”

Charming!

Watch

Lee Anderson MP and new Tory vice chairman of the 1922 committee. A thoroughly vile, despicable and dishonest excuse of a Tory MP #Partygate pic.twitter.com/QbwcaIfo58 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) April 20, 2022

Related: PMQs – For the Pinocchio PM when no fridge is big enough you need… India