GMB host Adil Ray clashed with work and pension secretary Thérèse Coffey as they discussed rising energy bills.

The cost of an average family’s annual energy bill could reach nearly £5,300 from April if current sky-high wholesale prices for gas and electricity do not fall soon.

In a new forecast, models designed by experts at energy consultancy Auxilione predicted that the price cap on energy bills could reach £3,628 in October, from £1,971 today.

It could then rise again to £4,538 in January and peak at £5,277 in April.

This is the worst forecast yet for the millions of households set to face crippling bills this winter.

Adil Ray said: “Thérèse Coffey, there will be some people watching this now thinking you’re just not treating this seriously…” then Coffey butted in and told Ray: “I’m treating it very seriously Adil, I don’t know what you’re saying.”

He wasn’t having that and shot back: “I don’t think you are! People’s bills could rise up to £5,000, millions of people are already in debt, piling up debts, these people don’t have any skin the game here, but you’re talking about growth, the economy, people want answers now. Isn’t it a fact that you guys are playing party politics with this?”

“Not at all Adil,” Ms Coffey replied, before adding: “I find it really insulting. We’ve already committed to a 15 billion pound package, work is going across people still in government now…” Adil raged: “But it’s not enough!”

Watch

Adil Ray: You're just not treating the cost of living crisis seriously.. you need to double the money.. you're playing politics with this



Therese Coffey: Do you borrow to do more of this..



She forgets to say that Liz Truss will need to borrow to pay for her NI tax cuts#GMB pic.twitter.com/lt1rXNO1ef — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 12, 2022

