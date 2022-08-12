Gamekeepers and shooting parties took to the moors on the ‘Glorious 12th’.

Mike Wimberley on a shoot on the moors in Dunkeld, Perthshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gamekeepers say they are looking forward to welcoming international tourists again following the pandemic.

A shooting party on the Glorious 12th, the official start of the grouse season (Jane Barlow/PA)

Head keeper at Forneth Farm in Perthshire, Craig Brown, said: “Most estates will be finalising their programme of shoots for the season with reports of many group bookings being made. Last year, uncertainty caused by travel restrictions and poor weather conditions had an impact and we’re delighted to see things bouncing back.”

Grouse in flight on the moors in Perthshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shooting parties also took to the North Yorkshire Moors near Whitby, where country sports enthusiasts were putting gundog trainers and their dogs through their paces, pointing and retrieving grouse.

Shooting parties also took to the North Yorkshire Moors (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tay House, a sporting lodge in Dunkeld, Perthshire, hugely benefits from the grouse season.

It is welcoming shooting parties from home and abroad this year, including a group of 16 from America.

Three local group bookings alone this season are estimated to generate more than £210,000 for the Dunkeld economy.

Shooting parties provide a boost to local economies (Jane Barlow/PA)

Not everyone is thrilled that the shooting season has begun:

1.

Today is the ‘glorious’ 12th. It’s the start of the season where thousands of these gorgeous creatures will be slaughtered, almost exclusively for sport.



Two years ago @scotgov promised draft legislation to licence grouse shooting. Are vested interests the reason for the delay? pic.twitter.com/YtcXWWKecK — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) August 12, 2022

2.

The Glorious 12th. Thousands of grouse blown out of the sky by people who don’t have anything better to do with their money.🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Save the Wildcat (Ronald Russell Hannah) (@hannah_hannahrr) August 12, 2022

3.

The “Glorious Twelfth” is the name given to the day that marks the start of the grouse shooting season.



So much killing and cruelty goes on in readiness for 12th. This pastime is changing the very fabric of our uplands.



My blog post https://t.co/8Sr93RrYui @B_Strawbridge pic.twitter.com/AvUaCegEhh — Craig Jones (@CraigJones17) August 2, 2022

4.

Here we are again. The sad day when a moneyed minority indulges in #grouseshooting at the expense of habitat degradation, #peatburning, poisoning and trapping of birds of prey and other wildlife, all in the name of 'sport'. #Inglorious12th #GloriousTwelfth #glorious12th pic.twitter.com/Vu823Qzb60 — Linda Newbery📚🌳🐝⌛ (@lindanewbery) August 12, 2022

5.

Today marks the start of a season of killing sentient animals for 'fun' on driven grouse moors & is the cumulation of year-long killing of red grouse predators by cruel snaring & trapping methods.



What could possibly be considered glorious about that?#BanSnares #GloriousTwelfth pic.twitter.com/RqrvxJlBz8 — OneKind (@onekindtweet) August 12, 2022

6.

We're back in the #PeakDistrict later this week to raise awareness near the UK's most southerly grouse estate, ahead of the preposterously misnamed 'Glorious 12th' … #BanDGS @animalscount pic.twitter.com/y6kTvf3BPf — Jane Smith (@Jane_C_Smith) August 8, 2022

7.

The #glorious12th? Nothing glorious about killing animals for fun. Grouse shooting needs to end. We need to give UK moorland over to rewilding and #ClimateChange mitigation.#inglorious #ClimateActionNow #glorioustwelfth @ExtinctionR pic.twitter.com/wBBOwvuume — Jeff Rice (@EvolvingCaveman) August 12, 2022

Related: Grouse shooting: ‘A glorious 12th for hunt saboteurs’