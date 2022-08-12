Gamekeepers and shooting parties took to the moors on the ‘Glorious 12th’.
Gamekeepers say they are looking forward to welcoming international tourists again following the pandemic.
Head keeper at Forneth Farm in Perthshire, Craig Brown, said: “Most estates will be finalising their programme of shoots for the season with reports of many group bookings being made. Last year, uncertainty caused by travel restrictions and poor weather conditions had an impact and we’re delighted to see things bouncing back.”
Shooting parties also took to the North Yorkshire Moors near Whitby, where country sports enthusiasts were putting gundog trainers and their dogs through their paces, pointing and retrieving grouse.
Tay House, a sporting lodge in Dunkeld, Perthshire, hugely benefits from the grouse season.
It is welcoming shooting parties from home and abroad this year, including a group of 16 from America.
Three local group bookings alone this season are estimated to generate more than £210,000 for the Dunkeld economy.
