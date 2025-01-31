A viral admission by Elon Musk’s brother has been doing the rounds on social media after the Tesla billionaire took an official position in The Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk has emerged as a prominent political figure in recent months, backing Donald Trump’s campaign to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars as well as throwing his support behind a far-right party in Germany.

He also managed to provoke a global outcry after performing a contentious salute at Trump’s inauguration party.

But there’s an uncomfortable truth about Musk that was raised by his own brother in 2013 that he may have once been an illegal immigrant himself.

During a conference in California, Kimbal Musk recalled how his and his brother’s startup scored a $3 million investment from venture capitalists.

“When they did fund us, they realised that we were illegal immigrants,” Kimbal Musk said at the time.

His brother interjected, claiming that “it was a gray area” without elaborating.

Kimbal Musk, "When they did fund us, they realised that we were illegal immigrants"



Elon Musk, "Well"



Kimbal Musk, "Yes we were"



Elon Musk, "It's a grey area"



Kimbal Musk, "Yes.. Yes we were.. I was.. We were.. illegal immigrants" pic.twitter.com/upWUJquucx — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 30, 2025

Musk and his brother moved to Palo Alto, California in 1995, but didn’t become a full US citizen until 2002.

He previously called the process a “laborious Kafkaesque nightmare” and claimed that it was “extremely difficult.”

