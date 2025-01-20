Blimey. Just… blimey. On day one of his new job, Elon Musk has drawn the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The richest person in the world gave an extremely questionable salute to crowds, which has set social media ablaze.

What on earth was Elon Musk doing?

While thanking the American electorate for voting to ‘save civilisation’, the tech billionaire let his emotions get the better of him. He gestured to the crowd to show his appreciation, by moving his hand to his chest and then holding his arm outstretched in the air.

He then repeated the action, complete with an open palm. It has generated an absolute storm online, with some people comparing it to a ‘Roman Salute’ – a gesture popularised by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime.

Elon Musk striking a familiar pose here, we just can't seem to remember where we've seen this before.



So bizarre.pic.twitter.com/Is1neUW5Yr — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 20, 2025

Where have we seen that salute before?

The bizarre incident took place just hours after Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States. He has vowed a ‘golden age’ for America, promptly signing a number of executive orders regarding immigration and DEI policies.

Trump’s dramatic return to power comes just days after he was officially convicted for trying to cover up hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Though he wasn’t given a jail sentence, he did become the first felon to hold the office.

Donald Trump contends with Elon Musk for limelight on his big day

‘Teflon Don’ doesn’t usually get bogged down by controversy. But the actions of his right-hand man, who has been a prominent figure in the fledgling days of his latest administration, will likely give him a very early headache to contend with.

Elon Musk has been appointed to run a Department of Government Efficiency under Trump. But as far as first days go, PR nightmares don’t really get much bigger than this. Wonder if Trump has got round to appointing a HR department yet…