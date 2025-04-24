Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on Russia’s deadly strikes on Kyiv last night.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, the US President said: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV.

“Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Trump’s message comes just hours after he criticised Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy on the same site.

“He [Zelenskyy] can have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country,” he wrote, adding that Zelenskyy was a “man with no cards to play”.

pic.twitter.com/8VUcUHeQn3 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 24, 2025

Trump’s criticism of Putin marks a relatively rare condemnation of Russia’s strikes on Ukraine, and come after he had accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of ‘boasting.’

Russia’s attack on the country’s capital of Kyiv last night left at least 10 dead and 90 injured after missiles hit apartment blocks and homes.

Stephen Doughty, a minister in the Foreign Office, condemned the assault as ‘absolutely horrific’.

“President Zelensky has shown his commitment to peace, President Putin must now agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without conditions as Ukraine has done,” he said.

“We will not stop in our efforts to work with all the parties to that end.”

