Iain Dale spectacularly cut off a ranting Donald Trump supporter who defended the president’s claim that diversity was to blame for a tragic mid-air collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane in Washington, DC.

American journalist Kurt Schlichter appeared on LBC shortly after the newly-elected president linked a diversity drive at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under previous governments to a deadly plane crash in the country’s capital.

Sixty-seven people were killed when an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter collided mid-air on Wednesday night.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Trump suggested the diversity efforts had made air travel less safe.

He said: “We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas.”

The president then took aim at his predecessor, Joe Biden, for lowering standards for air traffic controllers, saying the FAA is “actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website.”

Appearing on LBC, Schlichter defended the president’s remarks, only to be spectacularly cut off by host Dale:

‘I never want to speak to him again.’

‘He is the kind of person who makes America look ridiculous.’@IainDale hangs up on American journalist Kurt Schlichter, who supports Trump’s claim that diversity is to blame for a plane crash in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/yrWocTrOrp — LBC (@LBC) January 30, 2025

The pair engaged in a social media spat shortly after where Dale explained his rationale for cutting the conversation short.

He posted: “You got booted off because you were shouting, obnoxious, rude , offensive and I don’t like bigots on my show.

“Very happy to have Trump supporting guests on my show but you sir bring shame on your proud country.”

You got booted off because you were shouting, obnoxious, rude , offensive and I don’t like bigots on my show. Very happy to have Trump supporting guests on my show but you sir bring shame on your proud country. Be ashamed of yourself for the hurt you and your president have… https://t.co/6w05NXKa90 — Iain Dale (@IainDale) January 30, 2025

