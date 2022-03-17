Vladimir Putin has told the West that its “attempt to have global dominance” is coming to an end.

The Russian president told the West and the oligarchs that Russia will “spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths”, saying the West would use “those who earn their money here, but live over there” to “divide” his society.

According to the Daily Mail, he said: “I do not judge those with villas in Miami or the French Riviera. Or who can’t get by without oysters or foie gras or so-called ‘gender freedoms.

‘We are fighting for our sovereignty and the future of our children’

“The problem is they mentally exist there, and not here, with our people, with Russia.

“The West will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors… to divide our society.. to provoke civil confrontation… to strive to achieve its aim. And there is one aim – the destruction of Russia.”

Putin said the West is using Russia’s conflict with Ukraine as a “pretext” to impose sanctions because western countries “just don’t want a strong and sovereign Russia”.

“We are fighting for our sovereignty and the future of our children,” he told Russians.

Russia invaded Ukraine three weeks ago, claiming it aimed to “de-nazify” and “de-militarise” its neighbours.

It argued the Ukrainian government was behind a potential genocide of minorities in the Donbas region, whilst also expressing discontent at Ukraine’s desire to join NATO.

‘Damaging the entire Russian economy and every Russian’

Meanwhile, the UK, the US, Canada and the EU have all imposed economic sanctions on Russia’s economy in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Putin has said that if the West thought his country would backtrack as a result of the sanctions, then it did not understand Russia, and claimed his operation is being successful and going to plan.

And he said the West “doesn’t even bother to hide that its aim is to damage the entire Russian economy, every Russian”, whilst claiming “most countries do not support sanctions”.

Putin said the West is trying to “squeeze” and “put pressure on Russia”, and turn his country into a “weak and dependent country” – but he promised help for families with children, as he predicting soaring inflation and unemployment.

Earlier this month, Putin said western countries’ sanctions on Russia are akin to a declaration of war.

The Russian leader was quoted by Reuters, as he also reinforced that his country has to defend Russian speakers in the eastern region of Ukraine, as well as its own interests.

He said: “These (sanctions) are methods of fighting against Russia.

“These sanctions that you can see are equivalent to declaring a war – but thankfully it has not come to an actual war but we understand what these threats are about.”

