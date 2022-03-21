The Chancellor has sought to defend the Prime Minister after he was accused of making “utterly distasteful” remarks in appearing to link the Ukraine conflict and the Brexit vote.

It comes as a viral video has slammed Sunak’s claims he made about the successes of the UK economy.

Rishi Sunak said he did not think Boris Johnson had been suggesting the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and the fight against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine were “analogous”, following comments the Prime Minister made at the Conservative Party spring conference on Saturday.

Mr Johnson said in Blackpool that it was the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.

The remark has been criticised, including by some in the Tory ranks, while Labour has called on Mr Johnson to apologise to both Ukrainians and Britons.

But the Chancellor said he felt the Prime Minister was not making a direct link between the two events.

Speaking to Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Sunak said: “No, I don’t think those two situations are directly analogous.

“Clearly they are not directly analogous and I don’t think the Prime Minister was saying that they were directly analogous either.”

Mr Sunak added: “People will draw their own conclusions. People can make up their own minds.”

Viral video

Now filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has created a new video that holds Sunak to account for his claims about the economy, its supposed growth and general improvement.

Peter says: “Millions are about to be hit with crippling rises in energy bills, food prices are soaring, in January a million adults in UK went a day without food.

“We are looking at a real-time cut to wages, welfare and pensions and all that comes over a decade of wage stagnation and soaring poverty under successive Conservative governments.”

It’s impossible to contain my anger at the bull**** Chancellor Rishi Sunak was allowed to get away with today. So here are the REAL FACTS pic.twitter.com/GehKk1yJh9 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 20, 2022

After watching the video Ian Fraser tweeted: “Nobody’s better at exposing the misleading information and lies emanating from 10 and 11 Downing St than @PeterStefanovi2“

Nobody’s better at exposing the misleading information and lies emanating from 10 and 11 Downing St than @PeterStefanovi2 https://t.co/xYoX5TO2DO — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) March 21, 2022

One of his previous videos has been seen over 44 million times

Watch

Now on a staggering 40 MILLION VIEWS! Despite an almost complete media blackout from UK News Channels working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message. If it’s ruffling this many feathers now just imagine when it hits 50 million. Let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 13, 2021

