It has a huge 54% discount

Shoppers are rushing to snap up this exercise bike for at-home workouts which has a huge discount for a limited time.

The Exercise Bike with Adjustable Flywheel has dropped by 54% on Wowcher, so you can improve your home workout space.

There are two options available with the 8kg Flywheel Weight priced at £79, or the 10kg version priced at £89.

This is a huge difference to their standard prices, as the exercise bike is usually priced at £169.99/£199.99.

The exercise bike has a heavy-duty steel frame, and supports up to 120kg, which makes it built for serious workouts for a wide range of fitness levels.

While it’s adjustable seat and handlebars will help personalise your ride whatever your height or style.

The LCD monitor can track time, speed, distance, calories and pulse, so you can keep track of your workouts.

It’s said to be smooth, with low-noise rides so it’s ideal for home use whether you’re working out in your flat or spare room of your house you won’t disturb anyone else.

The bike doesn’t fold for storage, but it does have transport wheels which makes it easy to move and store around your home.

One shopper said in their review: “It’s heavy so doesn’t rock. Solid construction and only 7 steps to putting together. Looks great too!”.

Another wrote: “It’s a nice compact little bike and we are very pleased with it, so far.”

Others described the bike as “brilliant” and “really pleased with the bike. The controls are very easy to use”.

If you don’t fancy heading to the busy gym during the winter months, then this at-home exercise bike is the perfect choice.

It’s a popular choice on the Wowcher website, having been snapped up more than 2,000 times already and is ‘selling fast’ according to the site.

It’s currently priced at £79 or £89 for the 8kg or 10kg version, and you can shop the limited-time deal on Wowcher here.

