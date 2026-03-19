The US could lift sanctions on some Iranian oil in a bid to combat soaring energy prices – caused by their war with Iran.

On Thursday, US Energy Secretary Scott Bessent said the government was considering suspending sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea.

He told Fox Business: “In essence, we will be using the Iranian barrels against the Iranians to keep the price down for the next 10 or 14 days, as we continue this campaign.”

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The aim of the move is to stabilise the oil market against price rises, which were of course caused by the US and Israel’s military operation against Iran.

But to put it another way, the US is considering lifting sanctions on Iran because of the war it started against Iran.

Reacting on social media, many saw it as further proof that this is quite simply the dumbest war ever fought.

This is literally the dumbest war in human history. No hyperbole. https://t.co/s75G7nPmsG — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 19, 2026

The jokes write themselves. After 40 years of sanctions on Iran, the U.S. is contemplating their removal during a war WITH Iran. — Psyop Daily (@psyopdailynews) March 19, 2026

>Start war

>End result is lifting 40 year old sanctions https://t.co/hmOsyAaDo8 pic.twitter.com/bvIKGnIXfO — Irish Patriot 🇮🇪 (@IrishPatri0t) March 19, 2026

Next up: US asks Iran to join anti-Iran coalition https://t.co/RU4XEoyZt5 — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 19, 2026

The stupidest people running the stupidest war ever https://t.co/C5DbOSPTpS — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) March 19, 2026

Oil prices have been above $100 a barrel for most of the last two weeks after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation to the US and Israel’s air strikes.

On Thursday morning, gas prices rocketed after an Iranian attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan energy complex, in retaliation to an Israeli attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field.