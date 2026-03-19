The US could lift sanctions on some Iranian oil in a bid to combat soaring energy prices – caused by their war with Iran.
On Thursday, US Energy Secretary Scott Bessent said the government was considering suspending sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea.
He told Fox Business: “In essence, we will be using the Iranian barrels against the Iranians to keep the price down for the next 10 or 14 days, as we continue this campaign.”
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The aim of the move is to stabilise the oil market against price rises, which were of course caused by the US and Israel’s military operation against Iran.
But to put it another way, the US is considering lifting sanctions on Iran because of the war it started against Iran.
Reacting on social media, many saw it as further proof that this is quite simply the dumbest war ever fought.
Oil prices have been above $100 a barrel for most of the last two weeks after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation to the US and Israel’s air strikes.
On Thursday morning, gas prices rocketed after an Iranian attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan energy complex, in retaliation to an Israeli attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field.