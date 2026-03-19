Reform’s Sarah Pochin has come under fire after saying she wanted to “wear a tartan burqa” to the party’s Scottish election campaign launch.
On Thursday, the Runcorn MP was speaking at Reform’s Scottish election campaign launch when her autocue froze.
After joking that her team will “go into a complete panic because once I start to ad lib the press have a field day.”
Well, she did predict it.
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She continued: “We were talking about the Reform tartan and I really wanted to come on in a Reform tartan burka, but apparently I just wasn’t allowed.”
Pochin went on to say that Reform should one day do an event that isn’t live-streamed where “we’ll do all the naughty stuff.”
“It’ll be hilarious,” she added.
Pochin has been roundly condemned for the comments, with the Labour press office writing in a post: “It took less than 30 seconds for Sarah Pochin to start making jokes about Muslims after her autocue broke.
“The same Sarah Pochin who said it drives her mad seeing too many black and Asian people on TV adverts.”
Meanwhile, comedian Jonathan Pie read between the lines when Pochin spoke of doing “naughty stuff” away from the eyes of the press and public.
Political commentator Don McGowan wondered whether Pochin’s comments were part of Reform’s attempts to move further to the right to combat the threat from Rupert Lowe’s new party…
Others labelled it blatant racism from Pochin…