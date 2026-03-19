Reform’s Sarah Pochin has come under fire after saying she wanted to “wear a tartan burqa” to the party’s Scottish election campaign launch.

On Thursday, the Runcorn MP was speaking at Reform’s Scottish election campaign launch when her autocue froze.

After joking that her team will “go into a complete panic because once I start to ad lib the press have a field day.”

Well, she did predict it.

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She continued: “We were talking about the Reform tartan and I really wanted to come on in a Reform tartan burka, but apparently I just wasn’t allowed.”

Pochin went on to say that Reform should one day do an event that isn’t live-streamed where “we’ll do all the naughty stuff.”

“It’ll be hilarious,” she added.

'I really wanted to come on in a Reform tartan burka, but apparently I wasn't allowed'



'On day lets do one of these events not livestreamed. We'll do all the naughty stuff'



Sarah Pochin says she wants to wear a tartan burka at Reform's Scottish Election launch pic.twitter.com/UiPDMBS8Sb — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) March 19, 2026

Pochin has been roundly condemned for the comments, with the Labour press office writing in a post: “It took less than 30 seconds for Sarah Pochin to start making jokes about Muslims after her autocue broke.

“The same Sarah Pochin who said it drives her mad seeing too many black and Asian people on TV adverts.”

It took less than 30 seconds for Sarah Pochin to start making jokes about Muslims after her autocue broke.



The same Sarah Pochin who said it drives her mad seeing too many black and Asian people on TV adverts. https://t.co/uc8EcKHb0C — Labour Press (@labourpress) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile, comedian Jonathan Pie read between the lines when Pochin spoke of doing “naughty stuff” away from the eyes of the press and public.

When she says: "We'll do all the naughty stuff", she means pure undiluted racism, free from the gaze of the press. Hilarious. https://t.co/uzJDlhCeTc — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 19, 2026

Political commentator Don McGowan wondered whether Pochin’s comments were part of Reform’s attempts to move further to the right to combat the threat from Rupert Lowe’s new party…

They are really very spooked by Rupert Lowe.



Letting the racist auntie out in public to throw out the red meat.



What a gross example of humanity. https://t.co/39xbXpG35q — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 19, 2026

Others labelled it blatant racism from Pochin…

Blatant racism on display from Pochin https://t.co/VnyrWMJ2eC — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 19, 2026

Think I can see why Reform rarely let her near a microphone. https://t.co/aj8Hzxgw08 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 19, 2026