Kemi Badenoch is said to be so bad at timekeeping that she has been given “her own timezone” by aides at Tory HQ.

For a while there have been suggestions that Badenoch struggles with punctuality. These first emerged in 2022 when there were reports that the Tory MP turned up 20 minutes later to her first Cabinet meeting.

Well, it seems a leopard doesn’t change its spots.

The Sun reports that aides at Tory HQ have “started using the code ‘KMT’ when organising an event, meaning it will actually start 30 minutes later ‘because Kemi has her own timezone.'”

🚨 NEW: Tory aide’s have reportedly started using the code ‘KMT’ when organising events, meaning it will start 30 minutes later, as Kemi Badenoch ‘has her own timezone’



[@TheSun] pic.twitter.com/QgdfZbWLRL — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 24, 2025

It hasn’t been a great first few months as Tory leader for Badenoch, who might have more to worry about that her timekeeping.

The leader of the opposition is reportedly at risk of a leadership challenge in the summer, with May’s local elections said to be a major yardstick for Badenoch.

In particular, it is her performances at PMQs that have drawn a lot of scrutiny from her party.

But there are also reports that senior Labour figures are purposefully ‘going easy’ on Kemi, to keep her in position for as long as possible.

