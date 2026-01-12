Elon Musk has shared a picture of Keir Starmer in a bikini as his social media platform X continues to face the threat of being banned in the UK.

X has been under fire in recent weeks following concerns over the use of X’s AI assistant, called Grok, to generate sexualised images of people and remove clothes in photos.

The most serious aspect of the concerns is that Grok is being used to produce sexualised images of children.

This in particular has sparked the possibility that X could be banned by some governments.

READ NEXT: Clip of Elon Musk laughing-off threat from BYD goes viral – after they replace Tesla as top EV seller

Last week, Keir Starmer urged the regulator Ofcom to use all its powers in dealing with X.

Musk and his fanboys though have been quick to try and frame an X ban as some sort of affront of free speech.

One Musk fan account wrote in a tweet that Gemini and ChatGPT both produce semi-undressed images of people – and decided to use Starmer as an example.

They asked: “So why is Keir Starmer so focused on Grok and X?”

Musk then shared this tweet, accusing Starmer of wanting to “suppress free speech.”

They just want to suppress free speech https://t.co/IuEnsi1QSX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2026

So far, the only action X have taken in trying to address sexually explicit images being generated on the platform is making the feature only available to paying users.

Number 10 has slammed this as “insulting to victims of misogyny and sexual violence.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said last week: “The move simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service,” they said.

“It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting to victims of misogyny and sexual violence. What it does prove is that X can move swiftly when it wants to do so. You heard the prime minister yesterday. He was abundantly clear that X needs to act, and needs to act now. It is time for X to grip this issue.

“If another media company had billboards in town centres showing unlawful images, it would act immediately to take them down or face public backlash.”