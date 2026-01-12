A clip from the 2005 film V for Vendetta relating to themes on fascism has been circulating online for ‘absolutely no reason’.

Well, that last bit might not be wholly true, let’s be honest, the world is pretty crazy right now and it’s no surprise this theme is once again rearing its head.

While fascism played a huge role in an overt fashion in the 20th century, it has become a lot more covert in recent times, stoking fears that we may repeat the mistakes of our past.

Elements of neo-fascism have certainly crept back into many regimes, whether in the likes of Turkey and Iran, or even in the supposed land of the free, The United States of America.

Whether it be suing and trying to silence the media, expanding executive power and going over the head of political parliaments, or straight up lying to citizens about events and intentions, the political lines of battle are being drawn further every day.

At this fragile moment in time, it’s often the arts and culture that bring the best social commentary, and one of these examples is a certain clip from James McTeigue’s V for Vendetta from 2005.

The clip explains how one moment can become a trigger and become the first domino in a much greater series of dominoes that can allow for the ‘justification’ of authoritarianism.

One commenter on Reddit explained: “V setting up dominoes and the first one falling represents how small actions lead to a systemic collapse of an oppressive social order once it’s set in motion. In the movie, this ultimately ties into resistance against an authoritarian regime.”

Other users pointed out how the film itself is set in fascist Britain by a party (Norsefire) using fear, repression and state control to maintain power.

The scene shows how one moment in society can lead to justification by the state to intervene and repress the masses.

People have pointed out how this disproportionate reaction to an event has been reflected in recent times in society, such as in America where Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard across the country.

People also alleged similarities with ICE who have been abusing control in the US since Trump granted them further powers after returning to office.

While this doesn’t mean the US is a fascist state, it is the signs of a dangerous pathway, which can also be drawn in the UK with the expanded police powers against protest, divisive politics and perceived increased censorship.

The proscription of Palestine Action and arrests for those protesting in its name serves as an example of this.

While social media has its critics, this is certainly one case where the positives are clear to see, reminding people of history through the arts, so we avoid remaking the mistakes of worse times.