A two-year-old girl has died after falling from a pony during a popular hunt in North Yorkshire.
She was out riding with members of The Bedale Hunt on Wednesday when she fell, it has been reported.
Paramedics raced to the scene but the girl has sadly died from her injuries.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended the scene.
Officials from the Bedale Hunt said their members are “completely devastated but pulling together” for the girl’s family.
In a statement, a hunt spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a tragic accident happened on Wednesday, 15th September, when a two-year-old girl fell from her pony and subsequently lost her life.
“As a community we are all completely devastated but are pulling together to support the family involved.
“Our sincere condolences go to all those affected and we urge that everybody respects the family’s privacy during what is a very distressing time.”
The modern Bedale Hunt was formed in 2014 but traces its history back to the early 19th Century, when it was founded by William Vane, the 3rd Earl of Darlington.
It celebrated its bicentenary in 2016.
