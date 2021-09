This French roasted sweet potato bake will soon become your favourite side to any dish. Not only will it look and smell delicious, but it is so simple to make and you’ll be eating in less than an hour.

All you need for this recipe is 6 ingredients:

Sweet potatoes

Garlic

Olive oil

Fresh rosemary

Salt and black pepper

Vegetable broth or white onion soup

These are all simple ingredients with flavours that work beautifully together. Enjoy the fresh rosemary taste complimenting the naturally sweet taste of the potato.

If you prefer your dish to be more creamy, we recommend rather using the white onion soup as the sauce for your bake. And when the dish is ready, let it rest for a bit before serving. These waythe potatoes will soak up all the juices from the soup (or broth), leaving you with a fragrant, creamy dish.

Why Sweet Potatoes?

Sweet potatoes have more Vitamin C and B6 than regular potatoes and are incredibly high in Vitamin A. They also contain fibre and antioxidants that promote good gut health. Plus, they taste really good!

Not sure what to serve this yummy side dish with? Try our Roast Chicken with Lemon and Thyme Stuffing recipe.