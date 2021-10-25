The Tories have rejected efforts to place a legal duty on water companies to reduce raw sewage discharges into rivers.

With Cop26 around the corner and the fact that nobody in their right mind wants raw sewage on the beach and in the sea, it has, rightly, angered a lot of people.

MPs debated the environment bill on Wednesday, after clean water campaigners urged them to back a key amendment on sewage that had been agreed in the House of Lords.

Raw sewage was discharged into waters more than 400,000 times in 2020, over a total of more than 3.1 million hours.

The bill will govern environmental policy, from rivers to air, after Britain’s departure from the EU. Campaign group Surfers Against Sewage had pushed for an amendment to tackle sewage pollution to be accepted by MPs.

Reject

But George Eustice, the environment secretary, recommended that MPs reject the proposal – and it was voted down on Wednesday night.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Hugo Tagholm, of Surfers Against Sewage, said: “In this most important of environmental decades, it’s shocking that the government is recommending that MPs reject progressive and ambitious amendments that would protect water, air and nature.

“Why wouldn’t they want water companies to have a legal obligation not to pollute our rivers and ocean with sewage, for example?

“It beggars belief and hardly shows a commitment to be the greenest government ever. It’s time for more ambitious thinking and law that builds protected nature back into public ownership rather than leaving it to the ravages of shareholder interests.”

Despite some abstentions, 265 Conservative MPs voted down the Lords amendment.

#Turdreich

Some sh*t just won’t flush and now #Trudreich is trending. Here are some of the stinkiest responses.

1.

Untreated sewage released into sea results in giant floater spotted off coast.#TurdReich #TorySewageParty pic.twitter.com/7nx34kcnAa — Stu Robson (@Roppa77) October 25, 2021

2.

3.

4.

And now they have to discharge raw sewage into the sea because they cant get the chemicals to clean it up because of Brexit! So there solution is to legalise it! #BrexitReality #TurdReich #TorySewageParty #StoolBritannia pic.twitter.com/1iVXtdmOdP — Grizabella (@Grizabella86) October 25, 2021

5.

Turd country status. pic.twitter.com/UJpfztvsA0 — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) October 24, 2021

6.

This is the sea off the coast of your constituency @NickGibbUK Sewage stretching 2 miles from Bognor Regis to Pagham. Why did you vote against the amendment to the environment bill that would have outlawed @SouthernWater from doing this? #TorySewageParty #StoolBritannia pic.twitter.com/bPjMOy98AS — MarkC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ☘️🇪🇺🍻🎼 (@mgacramer) October 24, 2021

7.

We the people do not accept this shitstain of a government any longer.#TurdReich #r4today pic.twitter.com/zOO5aKWLMQ — 𝕶𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖎𝖈𝕮𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖑𝖊𝖞🏴‍☠️ (@KarmicCrowley) October 25, 2021

8.

My timeline is filled with mugshots of Tories who think it’s morally and environmentally savvy to pollute our waterways with raw sewage.



Absolutely vile #environment #TorySewageParty #TurdReich #StoolBritannia pic.twitter.com/v1pv7dDgwG — Mark🕺🏼 (@MWatts3376) October 25, 2021

9.

10.

Roses are red

Some rivers are blue

But not ones in England

They are filled up with poo#StoolBritannia #TurdReich — Mark Davyd (@markdavyd) October 25, 2021

12.

A reminder that @SimonClarkeMP of the #TurdReich voted to flush raw sewage along with his integrity into the sea. #TorySewage pic.twitter.com/zSvnwgqO1o — 🄿🅁🄴🅃🅃🅈 🄷🄰🅃 🄼🄰🄲🄷🄸🄽🄴 (@PrettyHatMech) October 25, 2021

13.

14.

15.

Tories always prioritise money & power over everything else – including nature, health & democracy.



Fewer than 3 in 10 of the electorate voted Tory in #GE2019, & since then they've trashed our rivers & coastline, & overseen 150,000 avoidable deaths.#TurdReich #StoolBritannia pic.twitter.com/KDgYDSIopR — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 25, 2021

Related: Here’s every Tory who voted against stopping sewage dumping in rivers