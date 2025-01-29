It seems like Trump supporters’ hostility to immigrants extends to the son of God himself, Jesus Christ.

In a video from comedian Walter Masterson shared on the day of the US election, he spoke to MAGA-loving Trump fans about immigration.

One of the conversations in the hour-long video shared on YouTube was with a couple who were arguing people born in the US should not automatically get citizenship.

The woman said people need to go through the “proper channels” to get citizenship, no matter where they’re born.

Masterson then pointed out that someone going to a foreign land and giving birth is pretty much the exact story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

As the debate continued into where Jesus was born – and whether he was an immigrant himself – the couple were then asked whether they would be happy accepting Jesus into the US if he were alive today.

The woman responded: “As long as he went through the proper [channels.]

At this point Masterson couldn’t hide his indignation, pointing out just how mad the woman’s argument was.

The exchange was recently re-shared on X by Masterson, who captioned the post: “Jesus Christ is only welcome if he comes here legally.”

Jesus Christ is only welcome if he comes here legally. pic.twitter.com/dQVJNH4PnM — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) January 28, 2025

