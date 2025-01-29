Sorry, I can’t come to your birthday, baby shower or backgammon games night, I’m too tired… and frankly, I have far too much good TV to consume.

Sound familiar?

After the much-appreciated Christmas and New Year break, the hardship to get back into ‘work mode’ was real. Coffee became my boyfriend, I discovered a newfound hatred for Teams calls, and my Brussels sprout jogging bottoms finally went (crawled) into the washing machine. Welcome to January. Dark, wet, bleak and a brand-new year. But it’s saving Grace? Television.

I’m not sure where I was when people started watching Black Doves, but I found it on the 4th January, and I didn’t look back. Not only did I now fancy a career as a spy, but I’d begun excusing myself from social occasions. I can’t come to run club; no, I don’t want a date night and I won’t be staying late today – I simply must finish this series. After work, it was home time and Netflix. Truly, there were no other options. There I was, perched on the edge of my seat, gripped to the screen and not even touching my phone. WTF? I repeat, for 55 minutes of incredible TV drama, I did not scroll TikTok. Then, as I mourned the end of Black Doves (thank goodness there’s a season two in the works,) I wondered if a show would fill the void. Or if I would once again be forced out, against my will, to curry night in the freezing cold. And, as I pondered where I’d hide my gun if I were in fact a secret agent, and if I truly fancied a Chicken Tikka Masala, Harlan Coben churned out another must-watch thriller, Missing You.

CANCEL THE NAAN!

Once again, I got too familiar with my sofa and cushions – now imprinted with my peach mark. My OOS (Out of Social) was back on, and I devoured yet another intense drama. Holding my breath as people lied, deceived and fled captive situations, only to run into a forest where of course they’ll be caught… BRILLIANT! And, as I hopped from one new series to another, I realised this… January, as hard it was to acclimatise to the new year, was presenting exactly what I/we needed – good TV to binge. Because when it’s cold out, when you might be feeling a little slower after getting back into the workflow, and frankly having that ‘can’t be bothered’ moment (month,) sometimes it’s ok to just sit down and switch off. Of course, what happened next may as well have cancelled all further plans on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as Claudia Winkleman and her frankly fabulous knitwear were finally backstabbing their ways into our homes and providing yet another reason (excuse) to stay in – not that I needed it. The Traitors. And you can’t not watch it, or else you simply can’t go on Instagram due to the spoilers. It’s the rules.

Here we were in the dark, wet, bleak, brand-new year with a questionable government and a new/old American leader that won’t recognise genders, let alone the difference between shower gel and perma-tan. And what we needed? What we truly required more than anything, was escapism and excuses. Entering into an alternative reality. One with no rich leaders, work hassles and something that didn’t require putting on a hat and scarf for. What we sincerely needed was…

Binge-uary.

I now declare the start of every year as the month of television. TV gods, please fill our screens and schedules with great TV – give us Squid Games season 2, Masked Singer or even Love Island Allstars, if that’s your bag. Because finally, the telly is having a moment, and I’m seated. Just look at the sofa bum mark. And what’s to come? White Lotus Season 3 and The Last of Us Season 2. Gasp. I’m scared for my future plans.

But whilst I know we can’t stay in binge season forever, as for a lot of reasons it’s not good for us. But oh so worth it. I’m glad to see the return of worth-watching television. I’m happy that it’s captured my attention enough for me to stop doom scrolling, and mostly, I’m glad that when I don’t have plans on those chilly eves… I now, sort of do. I get home and turn it on. The heating, the television and… the kettle, obviously. Pervert.

Thank you Binge-uary, you’ve made the start of the year a little softer, in a time that seems quite hard, and having that reset is really nothing to be ashamed of.

See you next year.

Related: Star-studded Western movie available to stream on Prime Video now