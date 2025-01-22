Donald Trump’s executive order on gender identity means that every person in the US is ‘legally classified as a female.’

The Republican was inaugurated as president for the second time in Washington on Monday, and spent his first day in office signing off a number of executive orders.

This included one which designated that male and female are the only two genders, and they cannot be changed.

During his inaugural address, the president said: “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

The order declares that a person belongs to the gender they are “at conception.”

But some have pointed out that, according to this wording, the new order has a pretty significant scientific flaw.

In a post on X, Matthew Chapman explained that all human embryos initially start by developing female sex organs, meaning that, if gender is decided at conception, every person in America is “now legally classified as female.”

He wrote: “Under Trump’s executive order, every single person in America is now legally classified as female.

“All embryos begin by developing female sex organs, with male sex organs only replacing them at around 6 weeks of gestation.”

Others also pointed out the error, with one person saying Trump had “just abolished all men.”

