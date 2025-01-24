Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transgender women from federal prisons for female inmates.

The 47th President of the United States also moved to end gender-related medical treatments for transgender people in prison.

According to the New York Times, the decision follows another executive order issued by Trump on inauguration day limiting government recognition of an individual’s gender to their sex at birth.

The Women’s Liberation Front, which defines women based on sex at birth and advocates for single-sex prisons, called the directive “a major victory.”

The group have consistently disputed a California law that allows prisoners to request housing that aligns with their gender identity, arguing that the law violates the constitutional rights of female inmates who are not transgender.

President Trump’s order – titled ‘Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government’ – reinforced this view, stating that “efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety and well-being.”

On the other hand, advocates on behalf of transgender people and inmates criticised the order, saying it would put them in danger.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, told the New York Times: “There will be rapes and physical assaults because of this policy.

“It’s also terrible for prison officials, who right now have the authority to use discretion about what makes the most sense for the safety and security of the facility.”

Federal courts have said that prison systems are required to protect vulnerable prisoners, so the order could yet be challenged in the courts.

On Tuesday, a bishop confronted Trump about his stance on LGBT people and migrants during a sermon in Washington.

The Right Rev Mariann Budde made a direct appeal to the returning President – who was sat in the front row – to “have mercy upon” communities across America during a service held at Washington national cathedral on Tuesday.

Budde said Trump had “felt the providential hand of a loving God,” which was likely in reference to Trump’s inaugural address, in which he declared that God had saved him from an assassin’s bullet to “make America great again”.

She added: “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now.”

Referencing expected changes to immigration and LGBTQ+ policies, Budde said: “There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in both Democratic, Republican and independent families who fear for their lives.”

She said: “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes, and are good neighbours. They are faithful members of our churches, mosques and synagogues, gurdwara and temples.

“Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were once strangers in this land.”

President Trump responded to the cleric’s comments on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way,” he wrote. “She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people.”

He continued: “Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!”

