Plaid Cymru have surged to the top of the Welsh polls, storming past Reform, ahead of the Senedd election later this year.
In a YouGov poll carried out for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University, Rhun ap Iorwerth’s party jumped from from 30% to 37%, compared to September 2025.
This puts the party a huge 14 points clear of Reform UK, who saw their predicted vote share drop from 29% to 23%.
Meanwhile, the Greens polled in third place on 13%, putting them ahead of Labour who have dropped to fourth on 10%, their lowest ever point in Wales.
The Tories also polled at 10%, with the Lib Dems further back on 5%.
The figures come less than four months before the Welsh public votes in their national assembly elections.
If this polling played out in the real world, it would see Plaid win 45 of the 96 seats in the Welsh parliament, with Reform winning 23 seats.
However, the 11 seats for the Greens would mean Plaid could form a coalition with them to govern, something no party is likely to do with Reform.
This would also be the first time ever that Labour have lost control of the Senedd, with the party having claimed the most seats at every Welsh parliament election since the very first one in 1999.
Last year, Plaid claimed a shock Senedd by-election win in Caerphilly, in a race that many had predicted Reform to win.
The by-election demonstrated the power of voters uniting against Reform.