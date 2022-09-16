Train drivers will resume their strikes next month in a long-running row over pay.

Drivers at 12 train operators will walk out on October 1 and 5, affecting travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, sources told the PA news agency.

A planned strike by drivers on September 15 was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

The drivers’ union Aslef will not be making a public comment until after the former monarch’s funeral on Monday.

Industrial disputes in the rail industry and other sectors, including post and telecoms, have led to a summer of strikes, which are set to resume in the coming weeks.

Amazon workers

Hundreds of workers at online giant Amazon are to be balloted for strikes over pay.

The GMB union said its members based in Coventry will be the first Amazon workers in the UK to take part in a formal industrial action ballot.

The vote closes in mid-October, with any industrial action likely to take place in November, said the union.

GMB official Amanda Gearing said: “These Amazon workers will be the first in the UK to take part in a formal strike ballot – they’re making history.

“They’re being offered a 35p-an-hour pay rise during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation – and that’s from a company worth more than £1 trillion.

“Understandably, they are furious.

“Amazon can afford to do better. It’s not too late to avoid strike action and to get round the table with GMB to improve the pay and conditions of workers.”

