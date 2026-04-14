srael has accused Spain of antisemitism after an event which saw an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu burned in front of hundreds of people.

Israel and Spain haven’t exactly been seeing eye-to-eye in recent times, with Spanish Prime Minister Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez being one of Israel’s biggest critics in relation to its actions in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon and just in general.

Spain has been very outspoken against the war in Iran, closing it’s airspace to military aircraft involved in the conflict and condemning the US and Israel.

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After last week’s fragile ceasefire, the Spanish PM said: “Spain will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket.”

Now, it appears the sentiment against the war and Netanyahu as one of the key figures involved in it has been reflected in the general population after an effigy of the Israeli PM was burned in the Spanish town of El Burgo.

The seven-meter figure, filled with 14 kilograms of gunpowder, was blasted on 5 April in the small town near Málaga and is part of traditional effigy-burning ceremony, Mayor Maria Dolores Narvaez told local television.

The event led to Israel reprimanding Spain’s most senior diplomat in Tel Aviv on 11 April.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry X account posted the video and said: “The appalling antisemitic hatred on display here is a direct result of Pedro Sanchez’s government’s systemic incitement.

“And even now, the Spanish government remains silent. The Spanish chargé d’affaires was summoned for a reprimand.”